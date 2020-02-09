Expanse Trading Up 25.1% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BiteBTC, YoBit and Upbit. Expanse has a market cap of $813,482.00 and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

