Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,702,000 after buying an additional 1,117,530 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

