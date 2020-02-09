Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

