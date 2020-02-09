Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

