Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,538,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,840 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Exxon Mobil worth $386,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.