Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,919 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

