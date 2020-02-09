Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of FN stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 192,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $395,242.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,965 shares of company stock worth $5,441,334. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

