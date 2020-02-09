Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $5,354,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

