Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Reaches $434,651.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $434,651.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.39 or 0.05778698 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023646 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00120676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039497 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.