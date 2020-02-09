Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,223 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.73% of Fair Isaac worth $203,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $637,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,791.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,346 shares of company stock worth $23,596,648 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.60. The company had a trading volume of 147,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,306. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $231.14 and a 1 year high of $426.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

