Fantasy Sports Trading Up 206.2% This Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 206.2% higher against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $9,164.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.90 or 0.05816040 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00128137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

