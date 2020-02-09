Fantom (FTM) Reaches Market Cap of $19.59 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX and Bibox. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $19.59 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.05 or 0.03444857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00138003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bibox, Bgogo, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

