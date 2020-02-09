FCG Advisors LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FCG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average of $251.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

