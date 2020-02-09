Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, QBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $2,456.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 267,202,760 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Upbit, QBTC, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.