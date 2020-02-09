Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $1,971.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 267,130,680 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, QBTC, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.