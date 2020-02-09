Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.02. 239,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average is $131.47. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

