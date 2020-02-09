FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 664.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,174 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of FedEx worth $54,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $155.66 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 741.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

