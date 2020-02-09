Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 198 ($2.60).

Several research firms recently issued reports on FXPO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

LON FXPO opened at GBX 144.30 ($1.90) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.78. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. The stock has a market cap of $849.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

