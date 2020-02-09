Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0488 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges including BitAsset, HitBTC, IDEX and BitMax. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $32.34 million and $13.81 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.39 or 0.05778698 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023646 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00120676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039497 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003129 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,995,856 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX, BiKi, Bitrabbit, HitBTC, Korbit, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Dcoin, KuCoin, MXC, WazirX, Coinall, Hotbit, Bittrex, Binance and BitAsset. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.