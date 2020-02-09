Fetch (FET) Price Hits $0.0409 on Top Exchanges

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $578.79 or 0.05751412 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00120580 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.