FIBOS (FO) Price Reaches $0.0108

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded up 1% against the dollar. FIBOS has a market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $184,016.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Bitrabbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.03450346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00239838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00139328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,064,530,559 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,351,926 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FIBOS

FIBOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Bitrabbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

