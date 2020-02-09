Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

