Financial Contrast: Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) vs. Franklin Resources (NASDAQ:BEN)

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Franklin Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Franklin Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Resources 6 5 0 0 1.45

Franklin Resources has a consensus target price of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Franklin Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $3.18 million 7.77 -$2.46 million N/A N/A Franklin Resources $5.77 billion 2.20 $1.20 billion $2.52 10.16

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A Franklin Resources 21.99% 12.76% 9.32%

Volatility & Risk

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a beta of -1.07, indicating that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

