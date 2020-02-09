FintruX Network Trading 21% Higher This Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Liquid and HitBTC. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $136.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

