Fire Lotto Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $151,710.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00399853 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009947 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012688 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001560 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

