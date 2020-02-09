First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) vs. Pacific Valley Bank (NASDAQ:PVBK) Critical Analysis

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Bancshares and Pacific Valley Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.42%. Given First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 24.93% 10.38% 1.38% Pacific Valley Bank 17.05% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancshares and Pacific Valley Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $175.48 million 3.77 $43.74 million $2.79 12.60 Pacific Valley Bank $13.29 million 2.88 $2.46 million N/A N/A

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Summary

First Bancshares beats Pacific Valley Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 61 full-service branches, 1 motor branch, and 4 loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

