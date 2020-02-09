First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,289 shares during the period. Commercial Metals accounts for approximately 5.6% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.25% of Commercial Metals worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 87,055 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 832,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 661,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 141,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 382,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

CMC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 958,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,807. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.77. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

