First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.12 Million

Analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post sales of $46.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.30 million and the highest is $47.30 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares posted sales of $46.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year sales of $180.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.95 million to $184.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $187.28 million, with estimates ranging from $184.74 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $353,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,073.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $1,883,334. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $33.27 on Friday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $558.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

