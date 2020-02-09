First National Trust Co Acquires 1,442 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 143,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.69. 747,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $94.83.

