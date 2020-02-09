First National Trust Co Acquires 1,481 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,342. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $127.62 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

