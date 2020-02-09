First National Trust Co Acquires 1,642 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $162.73. 1,908,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.