First National Trust Co Acquires 6,922 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.09. 121,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,431. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

