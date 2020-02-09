First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.16. 931,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,315. Linde PLC has a one year low of $159.08 and a one year high of $217.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

