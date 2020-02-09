First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,753. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

