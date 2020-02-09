First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,753 shares of company stock worth $77,421,037 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $185.72. 3,712,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day moving average of $159.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $190.55. The company has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

