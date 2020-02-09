First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in United Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 29,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,962,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,119. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

