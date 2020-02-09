First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $253,542,000 after acquiring an additional 803,890 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,988,000 after acquiring an additional 776,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,686,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 665,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $54.72. 7,864,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,394,438. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

