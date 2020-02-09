First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.48. 48,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.