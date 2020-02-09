First National Trust Co Buys 1,071 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,345. The company has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.46 and its 200 day moving average is $259.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.