First National Trust Co Buys 311 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

TMO traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.21. 1,577,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $240.90 and a one year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

