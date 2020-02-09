First National Trust Co Buys 6,879 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after acquiring an additional 751,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,684 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,517,000 after acquiring an additional 238,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 804,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,087. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

