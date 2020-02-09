First National Trust Co Buys New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,343,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,678,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,537,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,225,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.27. 4,123,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,237. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

