First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. 2,470,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,865. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.