First National Trust Co Grows Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

