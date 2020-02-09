First National Trust Co Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 212,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

BMY stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. 13,093,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,297,829. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

