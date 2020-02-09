First National Trust Co Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $324,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,085. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

