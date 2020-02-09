First National Trust Co Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 122,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.88. 18,023,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,423,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

