First National Trust Co Has $11.12 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,609 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 in the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

