First National Trust Co Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,609,583 shares of company stock worth $206,725,942 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

