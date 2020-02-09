First National Trust Co Has $5.85 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.59. 4,743,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,873. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.45. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

